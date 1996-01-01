Which of the following is closest to the mass, in grams, of sugar contained in one tablespoon?
A
5 g
B
25 g
C
12 g
D
50 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the mass of sugar in one tablespoon, which is a common kitchen measurement. Typically, one tablespoon of granulated sugar weighs about 12 to 15 grams, but we want to confirm this by reasoning or using known data.
Recall or look up the approximate density or weight of sugar per volume. For granulated sugar, 1 cup (which is 16 tablespoons) weighs about 200 grams. This is a useful conversion to estimate the mass per tablespoon.
Set up a proportion to find the mass of sugar in one tablespoon: if 16 tablespoons weigh 200 grams, then 1 tablespoon weighs $\frac{200 \text{ g}}{16}$ grams.
Calculate the value of $\frac{200}{16}$ to find the approximate mass of sugar in one tablespoon. This will give a value close to 12.5 grams, which matches the given correct answer of 12 grams.
Compare this calculated value to the answer choices provided (5 g, 25 g, 12 g, 50 g) and select the one closest to your calculated mass, which is 12 g.
