Compare the neutron counts to find which atoms have the same number of neutrons as $^{14}\mathrm{C}$ (which has 8 neutrons). The atoms with 8 neutrons are $^{15}\mathrm{N}$ and $^{16}\mathrm{O}$. Since the problem states the correct answer is $^{16}\mathrm{O}$, recognize that it also has the same neutron number.