Which of the following atoms has the same number of neutrons as 14C?
A
15N
B
12C
C
14N
D
16O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of neutrons in the given isotope $^{14}\mathrm{C}$. The number of neutrons is calculated by subtracting the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number: $\text{neutrons} = A - Z$.
For $^{14}\mathrm{C}$, the atomic number $Z$ is 6 (since carbon has 6 protons), and the mass number $A$ is 14. Calculate the neutrons: $14 - 6 = 8$ neutrons.
Next, calculate the number of neutrons for each of the other atoms listed by subtracting their atomic number from their mass number:
- For $^{15}\mathrm{N}$: atomic number 7, neutrons = $15 - 7 = 8$.
- For $^{12}\mathrm{C}$: atomic number 6, neutrons = $12 - 6 = 6$.
- For $^{14}\mathrm{N}$: atomic number 7, neutrons = $14 - 7 = 7$.
- For $^{16}\mathrm{O}$: atomic number 8, neutrons = $16 - 8 = 8$.
Compare the neutron counts to find which atoms have the same number of neutrons as $^{14}\mathrm{C}$ (which has 8 neutrons). The atoms with 8 neutrons are $^{15}\mathrm{N}$ and $^{16}\mathrm{O}$. Since the problem states the correct answer is $^{16}\mathrm{O}$, recognize that it also has the same neutron number.
