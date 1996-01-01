Step 1: Understand the prefixes used in the SI units. Each prefix represents a power of ten that scales the base unit (meter in this case). For example, 'micro-' means 10^{-6}, 'nano-' means 10^{-9}, 'centi-' means 10^{-2}, and 'milli-' means 10^{-3}.
Step 2: Convert each unit to meters using their respective prefixes: \\micro meter = 1 \\times 10^{-6} meters, nanometer = 1 \\times 10^{-9} meters, centimeter = 1 \\times 10^{-2} meters, millimeter = 1 \\times 10^{-3} meters.
Step 3: Compare the numerical values of each unit in meters to determine which is the smallest. The smaller the exponent (more negative), the smaller the unit.
Step 4: Identify the unit with the smallest value in meters, which corresponds to the smallest length among the options.
Step 5: Conclude that the nanometer, being 1 \\times 10^{-9} meters, is the smallest unit among the given options.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules