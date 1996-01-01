Which of the following sets of SI units is NOT arranged in order of increasing size?
A
microgram, milligram, gram
B
milliliter, liter, kiloliter
C
kilogram, gram, milligram
D
millimeter, centimeter, meter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base units and their prefixes in each set to understand their relative sizes. Recall that SI prefixes indicate powers of ten, where 'micro' is 10^{-6}, 'milli' is 10^{-3}, 'centi' is 10^{-2}, 'kilo' is 10^{3}, and so on.
For the first set: microgram (10^{-6} grams), milligram (10^{-3} grams), gram (1 gram). Check if these are arranged from smallest to largest based on their powers of ten.
For the second set: milliliter (10^{-3} liters), liter (1 liter), kiloliter (10^{3} liters). Verify if this sequence goes from smallest to largest volume.
For the third set: kilogram (10^{3} grams), gram (1 gram), milligram (10^{-3} grams). Determine if this sequence is in increasing order by comparing the magnitudes of each unit.
For the fourth set: millimeter (10^{-3} meters), centimeter (10^{-2} meters), meter (1 meter). Confirm if these length units are arranged from smallest to largest.
