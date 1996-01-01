Which of the following methods can speed up the removal of the refrigerant charge from a system?
A
Heating the system to increase the vapor pressure of the refrigerant
B
Lowering the ambient temperature around the system
C
Adding water to the refrigerant to dilute it
D
Reducing the system pressure below atmospheric pressure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the removal of a refrigerant charge from a system depends on how easily the refrigerant can change from liquid to vapor, which is influenced by its vapor pressure.
Recall that vapor pressure increases with temperature, meaning heating the system raises the refrigerant's vapor pressure and helps it evaporate more quickly.
Analyze why lowering the ambient temperature would slow down the process, as it decreases vapor pressure and condensation rate.
Consider that adding water to the refrigerant is not effective because refrigerants are typically immiscible with water and this does not facilitate vaporization or removal.
Recognize that reducing the system pressure below atmospheric pressure can also help vaporize the refrigerant by lowering its boiling point, but heating is a more direct method to increase vapor pressure and speed up removal.
