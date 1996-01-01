Which of the following improvements in chemical properties has contributed most to the enhanced performance of modern batteries over time?
A
Development of electrode materials with higher energy density
B
Replacing all metal components with plastic
C
Increasing the size of batteries without changing their chemistry
D
Use of less reactive electrolytes that reduce voltage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the performance of modern batteries is primarily measured by their energy density, voltage, lifespan, and safety.
Recognize that increasing the size of batteries without changing their chemistry generally increases capacity but does not improve the intrinsic chemical properties or efficiency.
Consider that replacing metal components with plastic might affect weight or durability but does not directly enhance the chemical energy storage or electrochemical performance.
Analyze the role of electrolytes: using less reactive electrolytes can improve safety and stability but may reduce the voltage or energy output.
Conclude that the development of electrode materials with higher energy density directly improves the battery's ability to store and deliver more energy per unit mass or volume, which is the key chemical property driving enhanced battery performance.
