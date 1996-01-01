Is 'reacts with air' considered a physical property or a chemical property?
A
Chemical property
B
Physical property
C
Neither physical nor chemical property
D
Both physical and chemical property
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, melting point, or density. Chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances.
Analyze the phrase 'reacts with air': This implies that the substance undergoes a chemical reaction when exposed to air, resulting in a new substance or substances.
Since reacting with air changes the chemical composition of the original substance, it is an example of a chemical property rather than a physical property.
Physical properties do not involve a change in chemical identity, so 'reacts with air' cannot be classified as a physical property.
Therefore, the correct classification for 'reacts with air' is a chemical property.
