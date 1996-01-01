Which of the following chemical properties best explains why sodium reacts vigorously with water?
A
Sodium forms covalent bonds with water molecules.
B
Sodium has a stable electron configuration, making it unreactive.
C
Sodium has a high electronegativity, allowing it to attract electrons from water.
D
Sodium has a low ionization energy, making it easy to lose an electron.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical properties describe how an element behaves in reactions, particularly its tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons.
Recall that sodium (Na) is an alkali metal with one electron in its outermost shell, which it tends to lose to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recognize that ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom; a low ionization energy means it is easier for the atom to lose an electron.
Analyze the options: sodium does not form covalent bonds with water, it is not unreactive (so it does not have a stable electron configuration), and it does not have high electronegativity (it actually has low electronegativity).
Conclude that the best explanation for sodium's vigorous reaction with water is its low ionization energy, which allows it to easily lose its outer electron and react.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules