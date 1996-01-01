Which of the following is a common use of the mineral gypsum?
A
Table salt manufacturing
B
Wallboard (drywall) production
C
Industrial lubricant
D
Baby powder ingredient
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what gypsum is: Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate, with the chemical formula $\mathrm{CaSO_4 \cdot 2H_2O}$.
Recall the common industrial uses of gypsum: It is widely used in construction materials, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Identify the role of gypsum in construction: Gypsum is a key ingredient in the production of wallboard or drywall, where it acts as a fire-resistant and mold-resistant core material.
Eliminate unrelated options: Table salt manufacturing involves sodium chloride, industrial lubricants are typically oils or greases, and baby powder is usually made from talc or cornstarch, not gypsum.
Conclude that the common use of gypsum is in wallboard (drywall) production due to its physical and chemical properties that make it suitable for building materials.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules