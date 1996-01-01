Identify the types of elements based on their position in the periodic table and their general properties.
Recall that metallic elements are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table and have properties like high electrical conductivity and malleability.
Understand that alkaline earth elements are a specific group (Group 2) of metallic elements, such as magnesium and calcium.
Recognize that noble gases are inert gases found in Group 18, characterized by their lack of reactivity.
Know that carbon and hydrogen are located in different groups but both are classified as nonmetallic elements due to their chemical properties, such as poor electrical conductivity and tendency to gain or share electrons.
