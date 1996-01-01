Which of the following is the correct nuclear symbol for the isotope of argon with mass number 38?
A
^{38}_{18}Ar
B
^{38}_{17}Ar
C
^{38}_{20}Ar
D
^{18}_{38}Ar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the nuclear symbol for an isotope is written as $^{A}_{Z}X$, where $A$ is the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons), $Z$ is the atomic number (number of protons), and $X$ is the chemical symbol of the element.
Identify the atomic number ($Z$) of argon from the periodic table. Argon has an atomic number of 18, meaning it has 18 protons.
Use the given mass number ($A$) of 38 for the isotope. This number represents the sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Construct the nuclear symbol by placing the mass number 38 as a superscript and the atomic number 18 as a subscript to the left of the chemical symbol 'Ar'. This gives $^{38}_{18}Ar$.
Verify that the other options are incorrect because they either have the wrong atomic number for argon or incorrectly place the numbers (e.g., swapping mass and atomic numbers).
