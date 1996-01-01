Which statement best explains why large atoms are generally more reactive than small atoms?
A
Large atoms have valence electrons that are farther from the nucleus, making them easier to remove.
B
Large atoms have more protons, which increases their ability to attract electrons.
C
Small atoms have more electron shells, which makes their electrons less tightly held.
D
Small atoms have weaker nuclear charge, so their electrons are more easily lost.
1
Understand that atomic size affects the reactivity of atoms because it influences how tightly valence electrons are held by the nucleus.
Recall that in larger atoms, valence electrons are located farther from the nucleus due to more electron shells, which increases the distance and reduces the effective nuclear attraction on these electrons.
Recognize that the reduced attraction in larger atoms makes it easier to remove or share valence electrons, which is a key factor in chemical reactivity, especially for metals.
Contrast this with smaller atoms, where valence electrons are closer to the nucleus and held more tightly, making them less reactive in terms of losing electrons.
Conclude that the best explanation for why large atoms are generally more reactive is that their valence electrons are farther from the nucleus and thus easier to remove.
