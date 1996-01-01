Which of the following is a chemical property of salts?
A
Salts are always white and odorless.
B
Salts conduct electricity when dissolved in water.
C
Salts react with acids to produce water.
D
Salts melt at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes chemically with other substances.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Salts are always white and odorless" describes appearance and smell, which are physical properties.
- "Salts conduct electricity when dissolved in water" involves the ability to dissociate into ions and conduct electricity, which is related to chemical behavior in solution.
- "Salts react with acids to produce water" describes a chemical reaction, which is a chemical property.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules