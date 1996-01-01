Which statement correctly describes the behavior of triply charged uranium-235 and uranium-238 ions in a mass spectrometer?
A
Both uranium-235 and uranium-238 ions will be deflected equally because they have the same charge.
B
Uranium-235 and uranium-238 ions cannot be separated in a mass spectrometer.
C
Uranium-238 ions will be deflected more than uranium-235 ions due to their higher mass.
D
Uranium-235 ions will be deflected more than uranium-238 ions due to their lower mass.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in a mass spectrometer, ions are deflected by a magnetic field based on their mass-to-charge ratio (m/z). The deflection depends on how much the ion's path bends when subjected to the magnetic field.
Recall the formula for the radius of curvature $r$ of an ion moving in a magnetic field: $r = \frac{mv}{zB}$, where $m$ is the mass of the ion, $v$ is its velocity, $z$ is the charge, and $B$ is the magnetic field strength.
Since both uranium-235 and uranium-238 ions have the same charge ($z = +3$) and are subjected to the same magnetic field and velocity, the difference in deflection comes from their masses $m$.
Because uranium-235 has a lower mass than uranium-238, its radius of curvature $r$ will be smaller, meaning it will be deflected more sharply in the mass spectrometer.
Therefore, uranium-235 ions will be separated from uranium-238 ions by their different deflections, with uranium-235 ions showing greater deflection due to their lower mass.
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules