What is the name given to an atom that gains or loses electrons in a chemical reaction?
A
Isotope
B
Ion
C
Molecule
D
Radical
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when an atom gains or loses electrons, it acquires an electric charge because electrons carry a negative charge.
Recall that an atom with a net electric charge (positive or negative) is called an ion.
Differentiate this from an isotope, which refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, not electrons.
Recognize that a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together, and a radical is an atom or molecule with an unpaired electron, which is different from simply gaining or losing electrons to form an ion.
Therefore, the correct term for an atom that gains or loses electrons in a chemical reaction is an ion.
