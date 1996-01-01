The most abundant element in the atmosphere can also be found in which of the following?
A
Calcium carbonate (CaCO_3)
B
Proteins and nucleic acids
C
Diamond (pure carbon)
D
Table salt (NaCl)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the most abundant element in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is primarily composed of nitrogen (N_2), making nitrogen the most abundant element.
Understand where nitrogen is commonly found in chemical compounds. Nitrogen is a key element in biological molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids.
Examine the given options to see which contain nitrogen: Calcium carbonate (CaCO_3) contains calcium, carbon, and oxygen but no nitrogen; diamond is pure carbon; table salt (NaCl) contains sodium and chlorine but no nitrogen.
Recognize that proteins and nucleic acids are biological macromolecules that contain nitrogen atoms in their structures, specifically in amino groups and nitrogenous bases.
Conclude that the most abundant element in the atmosphere, nitrogen, is found in proteins and nucleic acids, making that the correct choice.
