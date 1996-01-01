Which planet in our solar system is believed to have helium rain in its interior?
A
Jupiter
B
Venus
C
Mars
D
Mercury
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about planetary atmospheres and interiors, specifically which planet is believed to have helium rain inside it.
Recall that helium rain occurs under very high pressure and temperature conditions, typically in gas giant planets with thick atmospheres composed mainly of hydrogen and helium.
Identify the gas giants in our solar system: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. These planets have the right conditions for helium to separate from hydrogen and form droplets that fall as helium rain.
Among the options given (Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Mercury), only Jupiter is a gas giant with a thick hydrogen-helium atmosphere where helium rain is theorized to occur.
Therefore, conclude that Jupiter is the planet believed to have helium rain in its interior.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules