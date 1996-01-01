Is it accurate to say that a textbook is about 99.9 percent empty space, based on the structure of atoms?
A
Yes, because atoms are mostly empty space between the nucleus and electrons.
B
Yes, because textbooks are made of molecules, which are entirely empty space.
C
No, because atoms are tightly packed with no empty space.
D
No, because the electrons fill all the space around the nucleus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an atom: an atom consists of a tiny, dense nucleus surrounded by electrons that occupy a much larger volume.
Recognize that the nucleus contains most of the atom's mass but occupies a very small fraction of the atom's volume.
Know that electrons exist in regions called orbitals, which define the space where electrons are likely to be found, but these orbitals are mostly empty space with a low probability of electron presence at any given point.
Realize that because the nucleus is so small compared to the overall size of the atom, and electrons are spread out in a large volume, most of the atom's volume is empty space.
Apply this atomic structure understanding to macroscopic objects like textbooks, which are made of atoms, leading to the conclusion that textbooks are about 99.9 percent empty space.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules