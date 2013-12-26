Understand the difference between base SI units and derived SI units. Base units are fundamental units defined by the International System of Units (SI), such as kilogram (kg), second (s), and meter (m).
Recognize that derived SI units are formed by combining base units according to physical relationships. For example, force is a derived quantity that depends on mass, length, and time.
Recall the definition of the newton (N), which is the SI unit of force. It is derived from the base units kilogram (kg), meter (m), and second (s) using Newton's second law of motion: force equals mass times acceleration.
Express the newton in terms of base units using the formula: $\text{N} = \text{kg} \cdot \text{m} / \text{s}^2$.
Conclude that since the newton is expressed as a combination of base units, it is a derived SI unit, whereas kilogram, second, and meter are base SI units.
