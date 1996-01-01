Which of the following correctly distinguishes the element iron (Fe) from nickel (Ni) on the periodic table?
A
Iron (Fe) has a lower atomic number than nickel (Ni).
B
Iron (Fe) has a higher atomic mass than nickel (Ni).
C
Iron (Fe) is located in Group 1, while nickel (Ni) is in Group 2.
D
Iron (Fe) is a nonmetal, while nickel (Ni) is a metal.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that elements on the periodic table are primarily distinguished by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of that element.
Step 2: Recall that iron (Fe) has an atomic number of 26, and nickel (Ni) has an atomic number of 28, meaning iron has fewer protons than nickel.
Step 3: Recognize that atomic mass generally increases with atomic number, but there can be exceptions due to isotopic abundance; however, atomic number is the definitive way to distinguish elements.
Step 4: Note that both iron and nickel are transition metals and are located in the same block of the periodic table, so they are not in Group 1 or Group 2, which are the alkali and alkaline earth metals respectively.
Step 5: Understand that both iron and nickel are metals, so the statement that iron is a nonmetal while nickel is a metal is incorrect.
