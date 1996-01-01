Which observation indicates that a chemical reaction was occurring in this experiment?
A
The mass of the reactants stayed the same.
B
The temperature of the room remained constant.
C
A color change was observed in the solution.
D
The solution was stirred with a glass rod.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the transformation of substances, often indicated by observable changes such as color change, gas production, temperature change, or formation of a precipitate.
Evaluate each observation to determine if it suggests a chemical change: the mass of reactants staying the same indicates conservation of mass, not necessarily a reaction occurring.
Note that the temperature of the room remaining constant is an external condition and does not directly indicate a chemical reaction.
Recognize that stirring the solution with a glass rod is a physical action and does not by itself indicate a chemical reaction.
Identify that a color change in the solution is a common sign of a chemical reaction because it suggests new substances with different properties are being formed.
