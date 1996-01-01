Which of the following statements concerning oxygen is true?
A
Oxygen is commonly found as a solid under standard conditions.
B
Oxygen has a chemical symbol of O2 and atomic number 8.
C
Oxygen is a noble gas and does not react with other elements.
D
Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature.
Step 1: Understand the physical state of oxygen under standard conditions (25°C and 1 atm). Oxygen is typically found as a gas, not a solid, at room temperature and pressure.
Step 2: Review the chemical symbol and atomic number of oxygen. The chemical symbol for oxygen is 'O', representing the element, while 'O_2' represents the diatomic molecule form of oxygen. The atomic number of oxygen is 8, which corresponds to the number of protons in its nucleus.
Step 3: Clarify the classification of oxygen in the periodic table. Oxygen is not a noble gas; it is a chalcogen (group 16 element) and is reactive, readily forming compounds with many other elements.
Step 4: Recognize the correct physical description of oxygen at room temperature. Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas under standard conditions, which is a key characteristic distinguishing it from other gases.
Step 5: Summarize the true statement: Oxygen is a colorless, odorless gas at room temperature, which aligns with its physical properties and common knowledge in chemistry.
