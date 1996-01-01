Which of the following is a chemical property of water?
A
Water has a density of approximately 1 g/cm^3 at 4°C.
B
Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas.
C
Water has a boiling point of 100°C at 1 atm.
D
Water is colorless in its pure form.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Examine each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
Option 1: "Water has a density of approximately 1 g/cm^3 at 4°C" is a physical property because density is a measurable characteristic that does not involve a chemical change.
Option 2: "Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical property because it involves water undergoing a chemical reaction to form new substances (hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide).
Option 3: "Water has a boiling point of 100°C at 1 atm" and Option 4: "Water is colorless in its pure form" are physical properties since they describe observable characteristics without changing the chemical identity of water.
