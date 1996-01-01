When two or more elements chemically combine, what is formed?
A
A solution
B
An isotope
C
A compound
D
A mixture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: A solution is a homogeneous mixture of two or more substances; an isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons; a mixture is a physical combination of substances that retain their individual properties.
Recall that when two or more elements chemically combine, they form a substance with new properties different from the individual elements.
Recognize that a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically bond in fixed proportions, resulting in a new chemical entity.
Distinguish that unlike mixtures or solutions, compounds have chemical bonds holding the elements together, which changes their chemical nature.
Conclude that the correct term for what is formed when elements chemically combine is a compound.
