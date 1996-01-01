Which of the following describes how a neutral atom forms a positive ion (cation)?
A
It loses one or more electrons.
B
It loses one or more protons.
C
It gains one or more electrons.
D
It gains one or more neutrons.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a neutral atom has an equal number of protons (positively charged) and electrons (negatively charged), resulting in no overall charge.
Recall that ions are formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, changing the balance between positive and negative charges.
Recognize that a positive ion, or cation, is formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, reducing the negative charge and leaving a net positive charge.
Note that protons are located in the nucleus and do not change during ion formation; gaining or losing protons would change the element itself.
Conclude that gaining electrons would create a negative ion (anion), and gaining neutrons affects isotopes but not the charge, so the correct description is that a neutral atom forms a cation by losing electrons.
