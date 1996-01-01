Which subatomic particle plays the greatest role in determining the chemical properties of an element?
A
Electron
B
Proton
C
Neutron
D
Positron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the chemical properties of an element are primarily determined by how it interacts with other atoms, which depends on the arrangement and behavior of its subatomic particles.
Recall that an atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons: protons define the element's identity, neutrons contribute to atomic mass and stability, and electrons are involved in chemical bonding and reactions.
Focus on the electrons, especially those in the outermost shell (valence electrons), because these electrons are responsible for forming chemical bonds and determining reactivity.
Recognize that protons and neutrons reside in the nucleus and do not directly participate in chemical bonding, so they have less influence on chemical properties compared to electrons.
Conclude that the electron, particularly the valence electrons, plays the greatest role in determining the chemical properties of an element.
Watch next
Master Subatomic Particles with a bite sized video explanation from Jules