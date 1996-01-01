Which of the following is the number of protons in an atom of aluminum (Al)?
A
11
B
13
C
14
D
27
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the number of protons in an atom is given by its atomic number, which is unique for each element.
Identify aluminum (Al) on the periodic table to find its atomic number.
Note that the atomic number of aluminum is 13, which means it has 13 protons.
Understand that the other numbers given (11, 14, 27) correspond to different properties: 11 could be the atomic number of sodium, 14 could be the number of neutrons in some isotopes, and 27 is the atomic mass of aluminum, not the number of protons.
Therefore, the correct number of protons in an aluminum atom is the atomic number 13.
