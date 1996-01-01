Which of the following is a physical property of copper?
A
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
B
Copper reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
C
Copper can be oxidized to form CuO.
D
Copper forms a green patina when exposed to air.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts to form new substances.
Review each option and determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity or just a physical characteristic.
For the option 'Copper has a reddish-brown color,' recognize that color is a physical property because it does not involve a chemical change.
For the options involving reactions with hydrochloric acid, oxidation to form CuO, and formation of a green patina, identify these as chemical properties because they involve chemical changes and new substances being formed.
Conclude that the physical property of copper among the options is its reddish-brown color, as it describes an observable characteristic without altering the substance chemically.
