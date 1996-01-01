Which of the following is a period 3 nonmetal that is less reactive than sulfur?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Chlorine (Cl)
C
Phosphorus (P)
D
Magnesium (Mg)
1
Identify the elements listed and determine which ones belong to period 3 of the periodic table. Period 3 elements are those in the third row of the periodic table.
From the list, recognize that Sodium (Na), Magnesium (Mg), Phosphorus (P), Sulfur (S), and Chlorine (Cl) are all period 3 elements.
Classify each element as a metal or nonmetal. Metals are typically found on the left side of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the right side. Sodium and Magnesium are metals; Phosphorus, Sulfur, and Chlorine are nonmetals.
Understand the reactivity trends for period 3 nonmetals: Reactivity generally decreases as you move from left to right across the period for metals, but for nonmetals, reactivity tends to decrease down a group and varies across the period. Among nonmetals in period 3, reactivity decreases from Chlorine to Sulfur to Phosphorus.
Compare the reactivity of Phosphorus to Sulfur and Chlorine. Since Phosphorus is a period 3 nonmetal and is less reactive than Sulfur, it fits the criteria given in the problem.
