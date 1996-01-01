Which of the following statements correctly describes the first 36 elements of the periodic table?
A
They are all nonmetals.
B
They are all transition metals.
C
They include both representative elements and transition metals.
D
They consist only of representative elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of elements in the periodic table. The first 36 elements include elements from hydrogen (1) to krypton (36).
Step 2: Recall that the periodic table is divided into different blocks: s-block, p-block, d-block, and f-block. Representative elements are found in the s-block and p-block, while transition metals are found in the d-block.
Step 3: Identify which elements among the first 36 are transition metals. Transition metals start from element 21 (scandium) to element 30 (zinc) within the first 36 elements.
Step 4: Recognize that the first 36 elements include both representative elements (such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, and nonmetals) and transition metals (elements in the d-block).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is that the first 36 elements include both representative elements and transition metals, not exclusively nonmetals, transition metals, or only representative elements.
