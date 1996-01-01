Which statement best describes the relationship between an equality and a conversion factor in chemistry?
An equality is a mathematical equation that only applies to chemical reactions and cannot be used for unit conversions.
A conversion factor is always written as a percentage, and an equality is not needed to create it.
An equality is used to balance chemical equations, while conversion factors are used to calculate molar mass.
An equality shows that two different units represent the same quantity, and it is used to write a conversion factor as a ratio for unit conversion.
Understand that an equality in chemistry is a statement that two different units represent the same quantity. For example, 1 inch = 2.54 centimeters is an equality because both sides describe the same length.
Recognize that a conversion factor is derived from an equality and is expressed as a ratio of equivalent units. For example, from the equality 1 inch = 2.54 cm, you can write conversion factors as \( \frac{1 \text{ inch}}{2.54 \text{ cm}} \) or \( \frac{2.54 \text{ cm}}{1 \text{ inch}} \).
Note that conversion factors are used to convert a measurement from one unit to another by multiplying by the appropriate ratio, ensuring the units cancel correctly.
Clarify that equalities are not limited to chemical reactions; they are fundamental relationships between units that allow for unit conversions in many contexts, including chemistry.
Summarize that the best description is: an equality shows two units represent the same quantity, and it is used to write conversion factors as ratios for unit conversion.
