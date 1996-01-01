Which of the following statements about conversion factors is true?
A
1 mL = 1 cm^3
B
1 g = 1 oz
C
1 g = 1 cm
D
1 mL = 1 g
1
1
Understand that a conversion factor is a ratio used to convert a quantity from one unit to another without changing the actual amount.
Recall that 1 milliliter (mL) is defined as the volume of a cube that measures 1 centimeter (cm) on each side, so 1 mL equals 1 cubic centimeter (cm^3).
Recognize that 1 gram (g) is a unit of mass, while 1 ounce (oz) is also a unit of mass but they are not equal; 1 oz is approximately 28.35 g, so 1 g ≠ 1 oz.
Note that 1 gram (g) is a unit of mass and 1 centimeter (cm) is a unit of length, so they cannot be equal or directly converted.
Understand that 1 milliliter (mL) is a unit of volume and 1 gram (g) is a unit of mass; they are only equal for substances with a density of 1 g/mL (like water), but not universally, so 1 mL ≠ 1 g in general.
