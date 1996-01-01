Which of the following best describes the difference between an atom and a molecule?
A
A molecule contains only one type of element, while an atom contains multiple types of elements.
B
Atoms are formed by the combination of molecules.
C
An atom is a single particle consisting of protons, neutrons, and electrons, while a molecule is a group of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
D
An atom is always larger than a molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an atom. An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element. It consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond together. These atoms can be of the same element or different elements.
Step 3: Compare the two definitions. An atom is a single particle, while a molecule is a collection of atoms bonded together.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these definitions. The correct description should reflect that an atom is a single particle made of subatomic particles, and a molecule is a group of atoms bonded chemically.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'An atom is a single particle consisting of protons, neutrons, and electrons, while a molecule is a group of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.'
