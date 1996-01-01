How many elements are currently recognized in the modern periodic table?
A
120
B
118
C
104
D
92
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the number of elements currently recognized in the modern periodic table, which includes all elements that have been officially discovered and confirmed.
Recall that the periodic table is organized by atomic number, which is the number of protons in an element's nucleus, and that elements are added as new discoveries are confirmed.
Note that the modern periodic table currently includes all elements up to atomic number 118, which have been officially named and recognized by IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry).
Recognize that elements beyond 118 have not yet been officially confirmed or named, so they are not included in the current count of recognized elements.
Therefore, the number of elements currently recognized in the modern periodic table is 118.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules