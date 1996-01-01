Well everyone. So in this video we're trying to calculate for the equilibrium pressure of S. 02 given this equilibrium reaction right over here. So first things first is calculate the free energy of the whole reaction giving the delta G of each substance. So the equation that we will be using is that delta G. It goes to our delta G. Of the products minus our delta G. Of our reactant. Okay, let's go ahead and fill these values in. So on my product side that's going to be negative 371.1 kill jules Permal. And we're subtracting that with negative 301 killer jewels per more. So plugging that into my calculator, I get the value of -71 kill jules Permal. Next we're gonna go ahead and solve for R. K. Value. We're going to go ahead and use a different equation. So that's going to be delta G. Equaling two negative R. T. Multiplied by the natural log of K. So here again we're solving for K. So with my medical manipulation we can get that K. Is equal to R. E. Raised to the power of delta G. Over negative R. Of T. So now I can go ahead and plug in my numerical values. So on top we have our delta G. So we solved that to be negative 71 kg joules per mole. And we're actually gonna want to convert our killer jewels into jewels. So that would be multiplying this by 1000 jewels over one kg jewels. So again that's just my numerator and my denominator. I will have My art which is my constant. So negative 8.314 joules per mole times leader Multiplied by 298 Kelvin's. Which is my temperature. So once I put everything into my calculator I will get that. My key value is 2.79 times 10 to the 12th power. Okay let's go ahead and scroll down. So my third step is to go ahead and sell for the pressure S. 02. That's given. So we are given the value of a pressure but it's in the wrong units were given 45 tort. I just want to go ahead and convert this back to A. T. M. So every one A. T. M. We have 760 tour. So go ahead to put that into my calculator. I'll get the value of 0.059-1 m. Now we go ahead and solve for the equilibrium pressure. So to remind ourselves, our key value is when we have the concentration or pressure of RSO three over the concentration or pressure of our reactant. So we have our S. 02 multiplied by R. 02. We saw for our K. value. So that's 2.79 times 10 to the 12th power. Then we have the pressure of RSO three being 0.59 to 1 80 M. We all know any of the values for our denominator, we'll just put that as X squared. So here we're just solving for X. Once we do, so we get that the X is equal to 1.5 times 10 to the negative seven a. T. M. So this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

