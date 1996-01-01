Two liquids, medium 1 and medium 2, are placed in separate containers. Medium 1 has a mass of 50 g and a volume of 25 mL, while medium 2 has a mass of 60 g and a volume of 40 mL. Which medium is more dense?
A
Medium 2
B
Both have the same density
C
Medium 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that density ($\rho$) is defined as mass divided by volume, expressed as $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $m$ is mass and $V$ is volume.
Calculate the density of medium 1 by dividing its mass (50 g) by its volume (25 mL): $\rho_1 = \frac{50\ \text{g}}{25\ \text{mL}}$.
Calculate the density of medium 2 by dividing its mass (60 g) by its volume (40 mL): $\rho_2 = \frac{60\ \text{g}}{40\ \text{mL}}$.
Compare the two densities $\rho_1$ and $\rho_2$ to determine which is greater.
The medium with the higher density value is the more dense medium.
