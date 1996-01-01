Which of the following elements has atoms with the greatest average number of neutrons?
A
Iron (Fe)
B
Carbon (C)
C
Uranium (U)
D
Oxygen (O)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the average number of neutrons in an atom of an element is approximately the difference between the atomic mass (rounded to the nearest whole number) and the atomic number of the element. The atomic number represents the number of protons, and the atomic mass is roughly the sum of protons and neutrons.
Step 2: Identify the atomic number (Z) and the average atomic mass (A) for each element from the periodic table. For example, Iron (Fe) has Z = 26, Carbon (C) has Z = 6, Uranium (U) has Z = 92, and Oxygen (O) has Z = 8.
Step 3: Calculate the average number of neutrons for each element using the formula: $\text{Number of neutrons} = A - Z$, where $A$ is the average atomic mass (rounded) and $Z$ is the atomic number.
Step 4: Compare the calculated average number of neutrons for each element to determine which has the greatest value.
Step 5: Conclude that the element with the greatest average number of neutrons is the one with the largest difference between its atomic mass and atomic number, which is Uranium (U) in this case.
