Which measurements are required to determine the density of an object?
A
Temperature and pressure
B
Surface area and mass
C
Mass and volume
D
Length and width
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume. The formula for density is given by $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Recognize that to calculate density, you need to know two key measurements: the mass of the object and the volume it occupies.
Mass is typically measured using a balance or scale and is expressed in units such as grams (g) or kilograms (kg).
Volume can be measured directly for regular-shaped objects using geometric formulas (e.g., length × width × height for a rectangular solid) or by displacement methods for irregular objects, and is expressed in units such as cubic centimeters (cm$^3$) or liters (L).
Note that temperature and pressure, surface area, length, and width alone are not sufficient to determine density because they do not provide both mass and volume together.
