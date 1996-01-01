Which of the following statements correctly describes a characteristic property of transition metals compared to representative elements?
Transition metals have completely filled s and p orbitals in their outermost shell.
Transition metals typically have higher melting points than representative elements.
Transition metals generally have lower densities than representative elements.
Transition metals do not form colored compounds, unlike representative elements.
Understand the difference between transition metals and representative elements (also called main group elements). Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, characterized by having partially filled d orbitals.
Recall that transition metals typically have higher melting points and densities compared to representative elements because of the stronger metallic bonding due to the involvement of d electrons in bonding.
Recognize that transition metals often form colored compounds due to d-d electron transitions, whereas representative elements usually do not form colored compounds because they lack partially filled d orbitals.
Note that transition metals do not have completely filled s and p orbitals in their outermost shell; instead, they have partially filled d orbitals, which is a key characteristic.
Based on these points, identify that the statement 'Transition metals typically have higher melting points than representative elements' correctly describes a characteristic property of transition metals.
