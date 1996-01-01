Where are iron and aluminum typically located on the periodic table?
A
Both iron and aluminum are transition metals, found in the d-block.
B
Iron is a transition metal, found in the d-block; aluminum is a representative element, found in the p-block.
C
Iron is a representative element, found in the s-block; aluminum is a transition metal, found in the d-block.
D
Both iron and aluminum are representative elements, found in the p-block.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the layout of the periodic table, which is divided into blocks based on the electron subshell being filled: s-block, p-block, d-block, and f-block.
Identify iron (Fe) on the periodic table: it is located in the d-block, which contains the transition metals. Transition metals are elements that have their d subshell being filled.
Identify aluminum (Al) on the periodic table: it is located in the p-block, which contains the representative elements (also called main-group elements). Aluminum is not a transition metal because it does not have electrons filling the d subshell.
Understand that transition metals are found in groups 3 through 12 (d-block), while representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13 through 18 (s- and p-blocks).
Conclude that iron is a transition metal in the d-block, and aluminum is a representative element in the p-block.
