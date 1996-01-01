Which of the following is considered the basic unit of matter?
A
Molecule
B
Electron
C
Atom
D
Proton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the basic unit of matter, which means the smallest component that retains the properties of an element.
Review the options: Molecule, Electron, Atom, Proton.
Recall definitions: An electron is a subatomic particle with a negative charge, a proton is a positively charged subatomic particle, a molecule is a group of atoms bonded together, and an atom is the smallest unit of an element that maintains its chemical properties.
Identify the basic unit of matter: Since atoms are the smallest units that define elements and their chemical behavior, atoms are considered the basic units of matter.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Atom' because it is the fundamental building block of all matter.
