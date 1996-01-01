How many elements are currently recognized on the modern periodic table?
A
92
B
104
C
120
D
118
1
Understand that the question asks for the total number of elements currently recognized on the modern periodic table, which includes all naturally occurring and synthesized elements.
Recall that the periodic table is organized by atomic number, which is the number of protons in an element's nucleus, and that the highest atomic number element officially recognized defines the total count.
Note that elements up to atomic number 92 (uranium) occur naturally, but elements beyond that have been synthesized in laboratories.
Recognize that the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) officially recognizes elements up to atomic number 118, which is the current known limit on the periodic table.
Therefore, the total number of elements currently recognized on the modern periodic table is 118.
