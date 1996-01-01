Which of the following is the correct nuclear symbol for the isotope of beryllium with mass number a = 10?
A
^{4}_{10}Be
B
^{10}_{4}Be
C
^{10}_{2}Be
D
^{10}_{5}Be
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the nuclear symbol for an isotope is written as $^{A}_{Z}X$, where $A$ is the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons), $Z$ is the atomic number (number of protons), and $X$ is the chemical symbol of the element.
Identify the atomic number ($Z$) of beryllium (Be) from the periodic table. Beryllium has an atomic number of 4, meaning it has 4 protons.
Use the given mass number $A = 10$ for the isotope, which means the total number of protons and neutrons is 10.
Construct the nuclear symbol by placing the mass number $A = 10$ as the superscript and the atomic number $Z = 4$ as the subscript to the left of the chemical symbol Be, resulting in $^{10}_{4}Be$.
Verify that the other options are incorrect because they either have the wrong atomic number or mass number placement, such as $^{4}_{10}Be$ (mass and atomic numbers swapped), $^{10}_{2}Be$ (wrong atomic number), or $^{10}_{5}Be$ (wrong atomic number).
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules