Hello everyone today, we are being given a problem and asked to solve for it. Initially a sample of gasses out of pressure of 1.10 A. T. M. And has a volume of 16.2 liters determine the pressure. If the sample is compressed to a final volume of 11.6 liters. So with our given values and units, we know that we are dealing with Boyle's law, which directly relates pressure and volume, saying that the initial pressure times the initial volume is equal to the final pressure times the final volume. For our initial pressure we have 1. ATM. For our first or initial volume we have 16.2 leaders. We don't know our final pressure. So we're just going to put a question mark next to it. And then for our final volume we have 11.6 L. Using these values, we can plug them into our equation. So we have 1.10 a. t. m. Times our initial volume which is 16.2 leaders. It's equal to Our final pressure times our final volume, which is 11.6 l Rearranging this equation, we get a final answer of a pressure of 1. atmospheres. I hope this helped. And until next time

