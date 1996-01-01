Which element has an atomic number that is exactly double that of silicon?
A
Zinc
B
Phosphorus
C
Calcium
D
Sulfur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the atomic number of an element represents the number of protons in its nucleus and uniquely identifies the element.
Find the atomic number of silicon (Si) by referring to the periodic table. Silicon has an atomic number of 14.
Calculate double the atomic number of silicon: $2 \times 14 = 28$.
Identify the element with atomic number 28 by checking the periodic table. The element with atomic number 28 is nickel (Ni), but since the problem states the correct answer is zinc, verify zinc's atomic number.
Check zinc's atomic number, which is 30, and compare it to the doubled atomic number of silicon (28). Since 30 is not exactly double 14, reconsider the problem or options carefully to ensure understanding of the question.
