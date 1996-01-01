Which statement correctly describes the difference between a solute and a solvent, and provides an appropriate example?
A
A solute is the substance that is dissolved, while a solvent is the substance that does the dissolving; for example, in a solution of salt water, NaCl is the solute and H2O is the solvent.
B
A solute is always a liquid, and a solvent is always a solid; for example, in sugar water, water is the solute and sugar is the solvent.
C
A solute and a solvent are always gases; for example, in air, oxygen is the solvent and nitrogen is the solute.
D
A solute is the substance present in the greatest amount, while a solvent is present in a lesser amount; for example, in vinegar, acetic acid is the solvent and water is the solute.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A solute is the substance that gets dissolved in a solution, while a solvent is the substance that dissolves the solute.
Recognize that the solvent is usually the component present in the greatest amount in the solution, but the key distinction is its role in dissolving the solute, not just quantity.
Identify common examples: In salt water, NaCl (salt) is the solute because it dissolves, and H2O (water) is the solvent because it dissolves the salt.
Evaluate the incorrect options by checking if they match the definitions: For example, solutes are not always liquids, solvents are not always solids, and solutes and solvents are not always gases.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one that defines solute as the dissolved substance and solvent as the dissolving substance, with the example of salt water where NaCl is the solute and H2O is the solvent.
