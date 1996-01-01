Which of the following is a major chemical property-related problem with incandescent light bulbs?
A
They waste energy by converting most electrical energy into heat rather than light.
B
They produce toxic gases during normal operation.
C
They corrode easily due to exposure to water vapor.
D
They emit ultraviolet radiation that can damage materials.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical property describes how a substance interacts or changes chemically under certain conditions, such as reactivity, combustion, or corrosion.
Analyze the options to identify which describes a chemical property-related problem rather than a physical or operational issue.
Recognize that producing toxic gases or corroding due to water vapor involves chemical changes or reactions, so these could be chemical property issues if true.
Recall that incandescent bulbs primarily convert electrical energy into heat and light, and they do not typically produce toxic gases or corrode chemically during normal use.
Conclude that the main chemical property-related problem is the inefficient energy conversion, where most electrical energy is lost as heat rather than useful light, reflecting an energy transformation issue rather than a chemical reaction.
