Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for oxygen?
A
Oy
B
Og
C
Ox
D
O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the chemical symbol for an element is a one- or two-letter abbreviation derived from its English or Latin name, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter, if present, lowercase.
Recall that oxygen is a well-known element with the atomic number 8 and its chemical symbol is derived from the first letter of its name.
Check each option given: 'Oy', 'Og', and 'Ox'. None of these follow the standard symbol for oxygen.
Remember that the correct chemical symbol for oxygen is simply 'O', a single capital letter representing the element.
Conclude that among the options provided, the correct chemical symbol for oxygen is 'O'.
