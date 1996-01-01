An atom that normally has a full complement of electrons in its outer shell would not form chemical bonds with other atoms. Which of the following best describes such an atom?
A
It is chemically inert.
B
It readily forms covalent bonds.
C
It has a positive charge.
D
It is highly reactive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atoms form chemical bonds to achieve a more stable electron configuration, often by filling their outermost electron shell (valence shell).
Recognize that an atom with a full complement of electrons in its outer shell already has a stable electron configuration and does not need to gain, lose, or share electrons.
Recall that atoms with full valence shells are typically unreactive because they have little tendency to interact with other atoms; these atoms are described as chemically inert.
Compare the given options: atoms that readily form covalent bonds or are highly reactive do not have full valence shells, and having a positive charge indicates loss of electrons, which is not the case here.
Conclude that the best description for an atom with a full outer shell that does not form bonds is that it is chemically inert.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules