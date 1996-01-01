Which of the following lists contains at least one metal?
A
O, N, F
B
Na, Cl, S
C
Ne, Ar, Kr
D
C, P, Se
1
Recall that metals are elements that typically have properties such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, and a tendency to lose electrons to form positive ions. They are generally found on the left and center of the periodic table.
Examine each list of elements and identify whether any element is a metal by considering their position in the periodic table:
List 1: O (Oxygen), N (Nitrogen), F (Fluorine) — all are nonmetals located on the right side of the periodic table.
List 2: Na (Sodium), Cl (Chlorine), S (Sulfur) — Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal located in Group 1, while Chlorine and Sulfur are nonmetals.
List 3: Ne (Neon), Ar (Argon), Kr (Krypton) — all are noble gases, which are nonmetals, and List 4: C (Carbon), P (Phosphorus), Se (Selenium) — all nonmetals or metalloids, but none are metals.
